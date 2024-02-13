Sacramento sideshow ends with 36 citations, eight impounded vehicles and four felony arrests

Authorities on Saturday night issued 36 citations, impounded eight vehicles and made four felony arrests as they shut down a sideshow that drew about 70 vehicles to one area in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department collaborated with other area law enforcement agencies, including the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and the Elk Grove Police Department, to create a coordinated response to a planned sideshow that was set to occur in Sacramento, authorities said.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, approximately 70 vehicles converged and “began driving recklessly at numerous intersections,” primarily in the North Sacramento area, police said.

The law enforcement officials, in total, conducted 46 traffic stops that night in response to the sideshow. Along with the 36 issued citations, eight impounded vehicles and four felony arrests, police said they confiscated two guns including a fully automatic firearm.

“Our detectives are actively conducting follow-up to identify participants and obtain warrants to tow their vehicles,” Sacramento police said Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post. “We remain committed to a zero-tolerance policy regarding these events and would like to remind the public that participation in sideshow events can result in vehicles being impounded and can lead to fines and penalties up to and including arrest.”

Sideshows are “illegal gatherings in which groups of drivers take over intersections, city streets, stretches of busy freeways and/or parking lots to do tricks with their cars, including burnouts and doughnuts,” The Sacramento Bee has previously reported. Groups of spectators can reach into the hundreds, often blocking even more traffic lanes.

Some sideshows go on for hours, while others clear out in minutes to avoid law enforcement.