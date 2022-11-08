Sacramento SPCA truck stolen; video shows vehicle driven out of facility through fence

Officers on Tuesday were still looking for a large truck stolen from Sacramento’s SPCA on Monday night, when the vehicle was driven through a fence and taken from its Florin Perkins Road facility.

The Sacramento SPCA on Tuesday afternoon posted security camera video of the truck theft on its Facebook page. The video shows someone driving the truck through the fence and out of the facility parking lot.

SPCA staff said the vehicle theft occurred about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers first learned of the theft about 10:50 p.m. Monday, when they spotted the damaged fence at the facility at 6201 Florin Perkins Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The officers investigated the damage and determined the vehicle was stolen from the SPCA facility. Police said Tuesday afternoon that the investigation remained active, and officers had not yet found the stolen truck. There was no suspect information released.

Sacramento SPCA staff wrote in the Facebook post that the 1-ton 2004 Ford E-350 truck has a license plate number of 7J97139. The truck has a large attached box trailer with an SPCA logo and large photos of cats and dogs. The staff asked residents to be on the lookout for the stolen truck and to call the police if they spot the vehicle.