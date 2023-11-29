Sacramento Speaks: The beauty of Sacramento
In this segment of Sacramento Speaks, we hear from a man about what he loves about the city.
In this segment of Sacramento Speaks, we hear from a man about what he loves about the city.
The Bucks and Lakers will be the top seeds among the eight remaining teams.
Chris Paul played in just five minutes on Tuesday night before he was ruled out with a lower leg injury.
The Thunder wing has continued to play despite the allegations.
The new Polestar 3 is a midsize two-row luxury SUV, and the first model that's a ground-up Polestar design rather than a Volvo derivative.
Christmas movies help us tap into emotions, experts say.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Get out of the city for a little while to hike, cook over a campfire and just enjoy the great outdoors.
The questions are simple, but the answers can range from sweet to funny to surprising. The post TikTok’s viral ’12 questions’ quiz is missing one crucial element, therapist says appeared first on In The Know.
Apple Music’s full year-end Replay experience has arrived. Although elements of the personalized recap are available year-round, the company spruces up its web interface this time of year for a sleeker presentation as you reflect on your 2023 listening habits.
Save big on all the stuff your kids are asking for this holiday season — Lego, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Squishmallows and more.
Let's face it — sometimes, stocking stuffers are even better than actual gifts. From a $4 moisturizing lip balm to the Theragun mini, anyone would absolutely love these.
More than 27,000 shoppers agree with the legendary performer — and at over 30% off, the savings are un-'Believe'-able.
Our shopping pros are here to bring you all the stellar sales, from Apple to Zappos.
These are the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals you can still get today, including console bundles, games and more.
Russia's resolve seems stiffer than America's. Anybody have a problem with that?
We drive the 2024 Toyota Tacoma midsize pickup truck with both non-hybrid engines, and it's quicker, more refined and more comfortable.
Bonus: The bamboo set is breathable, lightweight and moisture-wicking.
Enjoy $100 AirPods, $22 AirTags and a record-low price on the Apple Pencil.
These prices are unreal.
A zero-carb indulgence, plus it keeps you cozy. What could be better?