Sacramento Speaks: The homeless community
In this segment of Sacramento Speaks, we hear from one woman about the city's homeless community and how you can help.
In this segment of Sacramento Speaks, we hear from one woman about the city's homeless community and how you can help.
A second Tommy John surgery is notoriously hard to recover from, so this is probably good news for Ohtani and the Dodgers.
There's some fantastic matchups on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Week 15. But more importantly, it's fantasy football playoff season. Matt Harmon and Fantasy Life's Kendall Valenzuela get you ready for all the action by identifying which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 15.
Three years ago, the first all-Black referee crew officiated an NFL game.
What exactly is a debt consolidation loan? Is it right for you? And how do you get started?
Tyler Glasnow, an oft-injured strikeout artist, is on the move to L.A.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
If you’re in debt, overspending during the holidays could be a huge setback. Avoid mounting interest charges this season with the help of a great balance transfer credit card.
The hottest toys for little ones are all here — snap up Legos, train sets, the newest character tie-ins and much more, many arriving by Christmas day!
Whether you want big travel savings or luxury perks, you can get more out of your next vacation with the right travel credit card. To maximize your rewards, it’s important to understand how travel cards work.
Easton Stick will look to lead the Chargers to a win in his first NFL start.
Experts say there's a psychological marketing tactic at play.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
Credit cards can be a helpful tool in building and maintaining a healthy credit score, saving money, and building long-term wealth. But just how many credit cards should you have?
Rough sex has become mainstream for many teens and young adults. Here's why that can be harmful.
Holiday travel season is here — and it’s going to be expensive. But you can still take advantage of savings, deals, and rewards with the right travel credit card in your wallet.
"Brooklyn 99" star and Emmy winner Andre Braugher died of lung cancer. Here's what to know about the disease.
'Pop' this new Echo into your cart. It's a steal of a deal at 55% off.
Peer-to-peer carsharing company Getaround has filed its first earnings report since going public a year ago via a SPAC combination. The company’s third-quarter earnings report details a company seeing quick revenue growth, but not enough top line yet to cover its expenses. Getaround reported gross bookings of $69 million in the third-quarter, resulting in $23.8 million in revenue for the period, up from the $16.7 million in the same period last year.
Steve Ballmer helped create modern-day Microsoft through unrivaled passion. Here's his best advice to the next generation of leaders in corporate America.
In signing the deal, Joe Flacco officially comes off the practice squad