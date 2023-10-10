Sacramento Speaks: Looking forward to the holiday season
In this segment of Sacramento Speaks, we hear from a young viewer who tells us what she's looking forward to.
In this segment of Sacramento Speaks, we hear from a young viewer who tells us what she's looking forward to.
The panic meter is on high after a wild Week 5 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions and introduce a new wrinkle for the panic meter going forward. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for the week.
After falling behind 4-0 against the Phillies, the Braves rallied back and sealed the win with a double-play that fans in Atlanta won't soon forget.
If this is a sign of the future, the NBA is in good hands.
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
The actor opens up about writing a book with daughter Erin — and how his heart attack changed his attitude toward work.
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
With a bevy of bargains already live across the web, we cherry-picked those worth snapping up now — save up to 80% on Apple, Shark and more.
Dan Titus examines the loaded center position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
"I’ve done this with three pairs of patent leather shoes and it’s worked every time."
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
The PC market might have finally bottomed out.
"Tech neck is a new epidemic caused by the chronic use of all of the electronic devices that we have gotten accustomed to using as part of our everyday lives."
You'll want to keep this one out on your counter.
That extra $50 in your pocket will make your wallet as happy as your ears.
One year after suffering a season-ending injury in Denver, Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered another season-ending injury playing the Broncos.
Comprehensive coverage is a type of auto insurance that is usually optional and covers damage to your car caused by events outside of traffic accidents, such as theft or hail. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself.
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team submits a filing saying former President Donald Trump’s lawyers used “distorted and exaggerated” claims in their motion to delay the classified documents trial until after the 2024 election. In Trump’s financial fraud civil trial, debate continues to rage over a tax appraiser’s valuation of Mar-a-Lago.
Beef up your home security — Amazon's marking down everything from alarms and indoor cams to floodlights.
Which players will lead the waiver wire rush ahead of Week 6? Consider this trio of players who are set to increase in fantasy value.