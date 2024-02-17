Sacramento Speaks: Voting
In this segment of Sacramento Speaks, we hear from one man who gives his advice to new voters and talks about issues he wants local leaders to address.
In this segment of Sacramento Speaks, we hear from one man who gives his advice to new voters and talks about issues he wants local leaders to address.
Jerry Reinsdorf would like some taxpayer money.
Swift fans share emotional reactions across social media after hearing the speculation-fueled song live.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.
These are the top 9 prescription and OTC hearing aids of 2024, according to our experts and testers
Medication used to treat endometriosis can lead to a swollen face. Here's what to know.
Tech companies are pledging to fight election-related deepfakes as policymakers amp up pressure. Today at the Munich Security Conference, vendors including Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, Adobe and IBM signed an accord signaling their intention to adopt a common framework for responding to AI-generated deepfakes intended to mislead voters.
Cannon talked to Yahoo Entertainment about what cars mean to him, what he hopes to pass down to his kids and why Tubi was the best option for this new venture.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Threads, Meta's Twitter-like service and competitor to X, may be distancing itself from politics, but that doesn't mean it won't try to tackle the misinformation that spreads across social media -- particularly in the lead-up to national elections. Following user reports of fact-checks spotted on the network, the company confirmed it's engaged with fact-checking organizations to address false information circulating on Threads, but has not fully rolled out direct fact-checking of Threads content as of yet. Meta had announced in December that in early 2024 its fact-checking partners would be able to review and rate false content directly on Threads.
CDs and Treasury bills provide advantages over traditional savings accounts, but there are some key differences to keep in mind.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Mary Ann dropped some hot takes, Karyne jumped back in the saddle and Alex tagged along for the ride. Karyne wanted to talk about the latest round at the intersection of AI and crypto, while Alex riffed on Hippo Harvest's $21 million fundraise for indoor robot farming.
No need to count sheep when your bedding gets an upgrade like this.
Google Search is testing a feature called Talk to a Live Representative that’s eerily similar to the Pixel phone’s Hold for Me tool. The algorithm will place the call and wait for a service rep before handing it over to you.
The 47-year-old jailed opposition leader and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics is dead, Russian state media announced Friday.
When Meta announced Instagram’s new “nighttime nudge” feature in January, the company acknowledged that sleep is particularly important for young people. But sleep is also important for adults.
Fantasy baseball analysts Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don and Andy Behrens reveal whom they're amped to select when they're on the clock in 2024.
Volkanovski is 35, and fighters 35 and over are just 1-21 in UFC title fights against younger competitors in all the divisions south of middleweight.
When perennially popular favs — like Align Leggings and Everywhere Belt Bags — have markdowns this low, we perk up.
There's a reason this versatile paste went viral and became an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — even the pros swear by it.