‘Sacramento State is the Black-serving institution in California;’ Sac State spreads message of empowerment

(FOX40.COM) — It was Super Sunday at Saint Paul Church of Sacramento, which happens when California State University Sacramento partners with mostly black and African American churches to spread an empowering message about the importance of preparing for college.

Dr. Marcellene Watson-Derbigny, CSU’s associate vice president for student retention and academic success, said the day is about, “reaching out to the community and just spreading a message of hope, inspiration, and empowerment that college is possible and [that] we have tons of resources and services to support students.”

Sacramento State President Luke Wood echoed that sentiment, saying, “Sacramento State is the Black-serving institution in California.”

He continued, “We have the highest population of black and African-American students in the entire 23 California state universities system, and we even have more than all the UCs except for one.”

Wood added that Sacramento State also launched the nation’s first-ever Black Honors college that is specifically designed to serve Black and African-American students who are interested in Black history, life in culture, and more.

“We’re very excited. It’s never been done before,” Wood said. And parents in attendance on Sunday seemed to feel the same way.

“I love it. It makes me feel great and hopeful for my child’s future,” said Sacramento mother Ayoka Bent.

