Sacramento State to create first-of-its-kind Black Honors College in fall semester

Sacramento State will become home to a new school designed to support Black and African American students later this year that its president says will be the first of its kind in the nation.

The Black Honors College at Sacramento State will open in the fall, university president Dr. Luke Wood announced in remarks posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We’re doing something that’s unique and different,” Wood said. “What we’re going to be doing is creating an institution, within the institution.”

The announcement comes ahead of a 5 p.m. briefing on Feb. 19 at the campus’ Library Room 11, where Wood is expected to further detail plans for the new college, which will be open to students of all racial and ethnic backgrounds.

These plans come as the California State University system urgently looks to boost Black student enrollment, graduation and success across its 23 campuses.

Wood said programs are in place on campus “that have been effective over time but have never been properly resourced.”

More Black and African American students study at California State University, Sacramento, than at any campus in the 23-campus state university system, Wood said.

Nearly 2,000 students identify as Black or African American are enrolled at Sacramento State, representing 6% of the total student population.

“What most people don’t know is that we have the highest population of Black and African American students in the entire Cal State system,” Wood said. “When you think of ground zero for serving Black students and also historically failing them, it has been Sacramento State. Because while we have the highest population of Black and African American students, we are in the bottom quartile of success and have been for many years.”

Urgency to increase Black enrollment, achievement

Black enrollment and achievement have taken on greater urgency in the CSU system. System leaders launched Graduation Initiative 2025 to boost enrollment of Black students and students of color but have struggled to close equity gaps.

A June 2023 Chancellor’s workgroup report noted “Black student enrollment and persistence continues to decline precipitously” in the system.

The workgroup recommended a slate of solutions, including tackling system-wide early outreach, enrollment and student retention; developing inclusive and culturally relevant curriculum and training; and building infrastructure to support Black students’ success.

Wood was a member of the workgroup while a vice president at San Diego State University.

“Advancing Black student success in the CSU requires that the system re‐evaluate and, when necessary, reimagine long‐held assumptions around student success,” the June report read. “The CSU community must disrupt policies and procedures that inhibit rather than support the progress of Black students in the CSU.”