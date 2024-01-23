Sacramento State faculty continue to strike with CFA, some student classes canceled

(FOX40.COM) — On what was supposed to be the first day of the spring semester for students at California State University (CSU) Sacramento, many classes were left without an instructor because of a faculty strike.

“Because the CSU administration chose to leave the bargaining table without responding to our proposals, I will be joining the strike,” said Sacramento State political science professor, Dr. Janice Shui, in a statement sent to students.

Shui said that during the California Faculty Association (CFA) strike, e-mails from students will not be read, office hours will be closed, and the online learning platform, Canvas, will have “limited information available.”

“While we understand this may cause inconvenience, please be aware that our aim is to draw attention to the urgent matters requiring resolution from CSU management and the CSU Board of Trustees, who are failing in their obligations to faculty, staff, and students,” Shui said. “They are currently raising tuition by an alarming 34% over the next 5 years (something faculty actively oppose), all while neglecting adequate compensation for faculty and staff, and failing to provide sufficient mental health resources for students.”

Several Sacramento State professors sent their students emails with similar sentiments, however, not all faculty are on board with the strike.

“I am not participating in the CFA strike,” said nutrition professor Wie Seunghee. “I believe canceling a class is not the way to advocate for the faculty’s rights or to support student success.”

She added that due to the impact of the strike, she is working on revising her first-week class schedule to be flexible and minimize or avoid penalties for non-attendance during the week of the strike.

CSU Sacramento said that during the strike student services will be open and that students should contact their professors for updates on class schedules.

