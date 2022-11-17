Sacramento State police identify sexual assault suspect, ask public to help locate him

Investigators have identified a man they say is suspected of committing two sexual assaults on and near the Sacramento State campus earlier this fall.

Police said they have been searching for but still have not located him.

Nida Muhammad Niazy, 31, is suspected in an off-campus assault on Sept. 23 and in an on-campus attack on Oct. 5, the Sacramento State Police Department announced Wednesday evening in a news release.

The department said it identified Niazy by following up on investigative leads submitted by the public. Police said Niazy is not a student at California State University, Sacramento.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, several Sacramento State police officers went to Niazy’s home to serve a warrant for his arrest, but Niazy was not home, police said Wednesday. The department did not include Niazy’s city of residence in the release.

Police said subsequent attempts to find Niazy have not been successful.

Niazy, who police said goes by the name “Zayn,” is described as 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators asked anyone with information about Niazy’s whereabouts or details relevant to the investigation to call the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

In response to sexual assaults reported at Sacramento State this semester, a student-led discussion will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the University Union Redwood Room. Campus officials said this event invites students to voice their concerns about campus safety and security, along with a chance to offer suggestions and hear about available resources.