Sacramento State police investigate after woman reports being recorded in bathroom

A man is accused of recording a woman inside a bathroom stall at Sacramento State without her consent Monday morning, campus police said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in a women’s restroom at the university’s student union, the Sacramento State Police Department said in an email sent to students midday Monday.

The victim told authorities that she “saw a cellular phone coming from the adjoining stall recording her without her consent,” the email said. A witness confronted the suspect but he fled, police said.

Police described the suspect as a man, approximately 6 feet tall, who was wearing dark clothing and a purple face covering.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect was asked to contact the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000.