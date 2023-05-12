Sacramento State police look for indecent exposure suspect at student housing complex

Investigators were looking for a man suspected of exposing himself to passersby Thursday night at a student housing complex at Sacramento State.

About 9:15 p.m., officers received a credible report of an indecent exposure incident at the Hornet Commons Housing Complex, the Sacramento State Police Department said in a crime alert message sent to students.

Police described the suspect as a man possibly in his 50s with gray facial hair, wearing a tropical-style short sleeve shirt over a blue T-shirt and a tan-colored cap. The suspect was seen riding a black mountain bike.

The man spotted Thursday night matched the description of a man “who displayed suspicious behaviors at the Library Quad earlier in the day,” police said in the alert.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the possible identity of the suspect or who has been a victim of a related crime to call the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000 or send an email to police@csus.edu.