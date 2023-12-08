Sacramento State professors, students join CSU faculty rolling strike

Sacramento State faculty and students, along with their supporters, walked the picket line outside of the university campus Thursday as part of a statewide rolling strike.

The California Faculty Association, which represents nearly 30,000 professors and other employees at CSU’s 23 campuses, is seeking a 12 percent wage increase, expanded parental leave, more workload support and improved mental health services.

Single-day strikes also took place this week at CSU Los Angeles, Cal Poly Pomona and CSU San Francisco.

The demonstrations outside of Sacramento State included the participation of several hundred faculty, students and supporters, leading to some class cancellations and at times traffic delays along J St.

“We are striking for rights, respect and justice,” Margarita Berta-Avila, the vice president of the CFA, said.

The university administration said that it didn’t have an accurate count of how many professors participated or how many classes were canceled.

“…We are encouraging students to reach out to their professors, to see if their class has been canceled, and if so just ask them what instructions they have on continuing out for the day,“ said Lanaya Lewis, a university spokesperson.

Student Mia Arellano said she joined the striking professors in support.

“I’ve seen a lot of my teachers struggling to pay rent, struggling to even make a living, as a professor here at Sacramento State. That is kind of crazy to me, because considering how much money they spend a year on buildings, raising tuition,” Arellano said.

Berta-Avila said that the changes the CFA seeks will benefit students, since professors may stay at a university for longer, instead of searching for a better-paying job elsewhere.

“If faculty have to go from one job to the other, then they cannot be here for the students, and to meet their needs,” Berta-Avila said.

Trade workers are also asking the CSU system for fair pay that keeps up with or supersedes inflation.

“They’ve drawn a line in the stand, so we’re stepping on it,” Matt Mason, Unit 6 Teamsters Steward at Sacramento State.

The university couldn’t confirm how many classes have been impacted, but said they may know tomorrow or Monday, depending in part on how many professors reported their participation.

