Which Sacramento stores are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day? See holiday hours

Need some last-minute New Year’s Eve party supplies? What about coffee and pastries for New Year’s Day?

Here’s a list of what is open and closed in the Sacramento area on Sunday and Monday — New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day — from supermarkets and pharmacies to coffee shops and malls.

The following businesses were vetted by The Sacramento Bee but holiday hours can differ by location. Check with your local store before heading out.

What grocery stores and retailers are open for New Year’s?

Costco: Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day.

Foodmaxx: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Foods Co.: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Raley’s/Bel Air: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Safeway: Open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Sam’s Club: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day.

Save Mart: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Smart and Final: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Sprouts: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve; open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Whole Foods: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Which pharmacies and malls are open on New Year’s Day?

CVS: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Pucci’s Pharmacy: Closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Rite Aid: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Walgreens: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day

Walmart: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Target: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Arden Fair Mall: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Which coffee shops and diners are open on New Year’s Day?

Dutch Bros: Store hours vary by location, check hours online for your location.

Temple Coffee Roasters:Store hours vary by location, check hours online for your location.

Peet’s Coffee: Store hours vary by location, check hours online for your location.

Starbucks: Store hours vary by location, check hours online for your location.

Denny’s: Open 24 hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

IHOP: Store hours vary by location. Select locations will be open 24 hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Original Mel’s Diner: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

What is closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

New Year’s Eve falls on Sunday this year, which means that several government offices, including the U.S. Postal Service, the DMV and the Sacramento Public Library, would normally be closed.

These offices will remain closed on Monday for New Year’s Day.

Local colleges and schools are also on break for the holiday.

Most banks are closed on New Year’s Day, including Bank of America, Well Fargo, Chase and Citibank.

Private mailing services such as UPS, DHL and FedEx will also be closed on Monday.

Can I take a hike on New Year’s Day? Catch a ride?

National parks are generally closed on New Year’s Day, according to the National Park Service website. Check the website to confirm if the park you’re interested in visiting will be open.

California State Parks will be hosting its annual First Day Hikes program, which offers 70 guided hikes at 60 different participating parks on New Year’s Day, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Sacramento Regional Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule on New Year’s Day.

Amtrak trains, including the Capitol Corridor, will run on a holiday schedule, according to the Capitol Corridor’s website.

Parking meters throughout Sacramento will be free on New Year’s Day, as well.

