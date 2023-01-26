Sacramento student arrested with gun at high school linked to robberies, police said

Detectives arrested a Sacramento high school student who was found with a loaded gun on campus and was wanted in connection with robberies last month that targeted students at another school, police said.

The 17-year-old boy, who was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Luther Burbank High School, was identified as one of two suspects believed to be responsible for two robberies that occurred Dec. 19 near C.K. McClatchy High School, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a social media post. The Police Department did not release the boy’s name because he is a minor.

Luther Burbank High Principal Jim Peterson said police found a loaded handgun inside the student’s backpack as he was taken into custody.

“This incident should serve as a bold reminder of the importance of ‘see something, say something’ as a public safety tool,” Peterson wrote in a message to parents. “Please speak with your student to see if they have any more information about this incident that could be helpful to the school administration or police.”

Police said detectives with the Neighborhood Crimes Unit found the gun, which had been reported stolen, as they took the student into custody at Burbank High.

On Jan. 19, Keavie Letoria Young Jr., 18, was the first suspect arrested in connection with the December robberies near McClatchy High. Young remained in custody Wednesday at the Sacramento County Jail. He faces charges of robbery and attempted robbery, according to jail records.

Police said on Wednesday evening that detectives do not believe there are any other suspects involved with last month’s robberies.

Two McClatchy High students were robbed by masked suspects in “broad daylight” about 10 to 15 minutes after students were dismissed for the day, Principal Andrea Egan wrote in a Dec. 20 letter to parents. The principal said the students were robbed near the student parking lot along Freeport Boulevard.