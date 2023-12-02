Sacramento SWAT respond to barricaded suspect

(FOX40.COM) — A reported dispute involving a firearm in the 2800 block of 19th Avenue on Friday night evolved into a barricaded suspect incident, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Reports came into police at around 8 p.m. of a dispute where a firearm was brandished and gunshots were heard some time later.

When officers arrived on scene they found evidence of a shooting and found that one suspect was inside of an upstairs apartment.

For several hours, officers worked to establish communication with the suspect in the apartment, but eventually had to hand the incident over to their Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT.

The police department said SWAT were called to the scene due to the suspect being armed.

Crisis negotiators also tried for over an hour to make contact with the suspect. At 1 a.m., the suspect exited the apartment on their own.

They were taken into custody without incident and several firearms were found on the scene.

There were no reported injuries from the shooting. Three arrests were made on firearms and assault related charges.

