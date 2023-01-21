Sacramento teacher accused of lewd conduct arrested — police say 2 incidents date back to 2014

A Del Paso Heights Elementary School teacher faces as many as 17 counts of lewd acts with a child and one count of possession of child pornography after he was arrested Friday.

Kim Kenneth Wilson, 62, was served a search warrant Wednesday for his residence and multiple locations, according to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department announcing the arrest. Numerous pieces of evidence were found during the searches, which led to Wilson’s arrest.

He is currently charged with three felony counts: one for lewd acts on a child under 14, a similar charge involving force or violence and a count of possession of child pornography, according to jail records.

It’s not known if Wilson’s victims were students in his class or had attended Del Paso Heights Elementary, which has about 450 students. Wilson’s name remained on the school’s website on Saturday; the directory says Wilson taught fifth grade.

According to Sacramento police, Twin Rivers Unified School District Police Department received a lewd conduct report in 2019 that reported an incident involving Wilson and a juvenile victim. The report said the incident occurred at Del Paso Heights Elementary School in 2014.

Twin Rivers officers contacted the victim and her family and conducted a preliminary investigation. During their investigation, Twin Rivers officials identified Wilson as a possible suspect, according to Sacramento police.

At that point, Twin Rivers law enforcement forwarded the report to Sacramento police. Officers said department records show that the case was suspended, but it wasn’t clear why. The agency said Friday is reviewing the circumstances surrounding that investigation.

Sacramento police said they received a report from a separate juvenile victim alleging that Wilson had sexually assaulted her in 2014. This case was assigned to detectives in the sexual assault and child abuse unit and is being actively investigated.

Wilson, who is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail, is ineligible for bail. He’s expected to appear in court on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Wilson or anyone with additional information related to this investigation should call Sacramento police at 916-808-0170.