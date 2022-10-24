Sacramento teacher arrested in teen's 2020 disappearance

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office
1
Emily Mae Czachor
·2 min read

A Sacramento public school teacher has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a local teenager who was missing for almost two years before returning home this past March, police said.

Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, is an employee of the Sacramento City Unified School District and works at a K-8 elementary school. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department. CBS Sacramento reports that Olivares is a second-grade teacher.

Michael Ramirez was reported missing in June of 2020, when he was 15. The report came a few weeks after the teenager was last seen leaving his family's Rancho Cordova home, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff. Although an "extensive search" for him was conducted, the Rancho Cordova police said, officers were unable to find Ramirez. An ongoing investigation led detectives to Olivares.

Ramirez, now 17, "inexplicably returned home" in March of this year, according to Rancho Cordova police, who did not provide additional details about the teen's disappearance or return. Several news outlets, including the Sacramento-based NBC affiliate KCRA, have reported that Ramirez and Olivares' son were friends, citing comments from Ramirez's family. The teenager reportedly told family members upon his return that he had been staying at a former friend's house for two years, according to KCRA.

Olivares has been placed on administrative leave in the aftermath of her arrest last week, the Sacramento City Unified School District said in a news release, according to CBS Sacramento. The district confirmed in the release that Olivares is employed by SCUSD.

"The charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee's assigned duties. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a District investigation. As this is a personnel matter, Sac City Unified has no further comment," said SCUSD in the news release, per CBS Sacramento.

Olivares is due to appear in Superior Court on Monday afternoon, police said. Authorities are asking that anyone with information related to the alleged incident report what they know to Rancho Cordova police at 916-362-5115. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling 916-874-TIPS, or by submitting an online form through the Sacramento County Sheriff website.

Rishi Sunak wins Conservative Party leadership, will become next British prime minister

Ex-officer J. Alexander Kueng pleads guilty for role in George Floyd's death

Biden campaigning for Charlie Crist in Florida

Recommended Stories

  • California teacher charged with hiding missing teenager for nearly two years

    Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, accused of concealing the fact that unnamed Sacramento teenager was staying at her home

  • Teacher Hid ‘Missing’ Boy in Her Home for Two Years, Police Say

    MaskotA California public school teacher has been arrested after police say she hid a teenager who had been reported missing for two years, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said. Olivares is described as a teacher at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School, though the boy she is accused of sheltering does not appear

  • College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester

    A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning.

  • How much do Amazon delivery drivers make? Annual and hourly wage breakdown.

    Amazon delivery drivers make an average annual income of $43,207, or $21 an hour. Amazon Flex drivers make between $18 to $25 an hour.

  • Right-wing TV host says Trump 'looks like a priest compared to Biden'

    A newxmax host claimed that former president Donald J Trump was like a priest compared to his successor Biden The right-wing host said “Trump, honestly, looks like a priest compared to Biden, as far as behavior in the WH.”Newsmax

  • Prosecutors say Wisconsin Rapids-area mower repairman killed a woman in 1984. They'll try to prove it at trial this week.

    John Sarver faces a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Eleanore Roberts, whose mower he had fixed that summer 37 years ago.

  • First group of Venezuelans arrive in U.S. under new immigration program

    The policy is designed to discourage illegal border crossings by Venezuelan migrants, who journeyed to the U.S.-Mexico border in record numbers over the past year.

  • Sharp swing in momentum toward GOP sparks Democratic angst

    Angst is growing among Democrats that the momentum they saw earlier this year in their bid to keep control of the Senate is beginning to wane as towering inflation and deepening economic unease supplant issues like abortion rights atop the list of voters’ concerns. As recently as a few weeks ago, Democrats were bullish about…

  • HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 77% of the company

    If you want to know who really controls HCM Acquisition Corp ( NASDAQ:HCMA ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • George Strait to play Nissan Stadium in July 2023

    The undeniable country music chart-topper plays at one of the genre's favorite -- nearly 70,000 seat -- venues for the first time in over two decades

  • NBA suspends Heat’s Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic after skirmish during Raptors game

    The NBA suspended two Heat players on Sunday night, in the wake of a skirmish involving one Heat player and one Toronto Raptors player during Saturday’s game at FTX Arena.

  • Amazon’s Echo is half off right now

    If you missed the chance to pick up an Echo during Amazon’s recent Prime Day sales event, now's your chance to buy one for less than ever.

  • Video shows man accused of attempting to sexually assault Chicago postal worker

    Police say the worker was getting into a mail truck Saturday morning in Little Village when the man tried to assault her and then stole the vehicle.

  • Dietrich Mateschitz, billionaire founder of Red Bull, dead at 78

    Max Verstappen, who races for Red Bull, won the United States Grand Prix on Sunday. "This one is for Dietrich," he tweeted after the win.

  • This $209 jacket is stylish and water resistant — and it's still in stock at Nordstrom

    It's jacket weather, whether you like it or not.

  • Should Parents Worry About Rainbow Fentanyl in Halloween Candy?

    Parents have long been concerned about finding drugs in Halloween candy. Experts break down the latest myth about rainbow fentanyl.

  • Multiple people shot at South Georgia restaurant, police say

    Investigators are still working to determine the shooter's motive.

  • Ukraine dismisses Russia's 'dirty bomb' claims as 'lies'

    Ukraine on Sunday denounced as dangerous lies suggestions from Russia that it was preparing to use a "dirty bomb". Its western allies also dismissed the allegations from Moscow, just hours after Russia went public with the claims. In conversations with his British, French and Turkish counterparts, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu conveyed "concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'", Moscow said. Russia did not mention the alleged "dirty bomb" allegation in its statement following Shoigu's call with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. "If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on social media. "I believe that now the world should react as harshly as possible." Earlier Sunday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced Moscow's claims as "absurd" and "dangerous". "Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves," he added. A British defence ministry statement said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had "refuted these claims and cautioned that such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation". And in Washington, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson dismissed Moscow's "transparently false" claim. "The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation," she added. - 'Vile strikes' - Russia also announced Sunday that it had destroyed a depot in central Ukraine storing over 100,000 tonnes of aviation fuel. Kyiv's energy operator meanwhile said scheduled power cuts had been introduced in the Ukrainian capital due to Russia's repeated strikes on the nation's power network. The blackouts started from 11:13 am (0813 GMT) with consumers in Kyiv divided into three groups "disconnected for a certain period of time", energy company DTEK said. DTEK reiterated calls for residents to use electricity "sparingly" and for businesses to limit their use of external lighting. More than one million Ukrainian households have lost electricity following recent Russian strikes, according to the Ukrainian presidency, at least a third of the country's power stations having been destroyed ahead of winter. Zelensky condemned the "vile strikes" in comments late Saturday, after Russian attacks caused power cuts across the country. - 'Save your strength' - In the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig, deputy mayor Sergiy Miliutin was dealing with emergencies and power outages from his underground bunker, used as a venue for a children's martial arts competition. "I've reached a point where I just survive on my drive. You have to stay level-headed and save your strength. No one knows how long this will all last," he told AFP. The intensification of Russian strikes on Ukraine, particularly energy facilities, came after the bridge linking the annexed Crimea peninsula to mainland Russia was partially destroyed by an explosion earlier this month. It was another major setback for Moscow's forces, battling to contain a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south and east of the country. French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that it was for Ukrainians to decide when "peace is possible", in comments made in Rome at the start of a peace summit. Ukraine reported three deaths in an overnight Russian artillery strike in the Toretsk area, a&nbsp;governor of the eastern Donetsk region said. Inside Russia, two lines of defence have been built in the border region of Kursk to deal with any possible attack, a local governor said on Sunday. On Saturday Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor in the neighbouring Russian border region of Belgorod, said the construction of defence structures had begun. Gladkov said two civilians had been killed in strikes there Saturday, and that 15,000 people had been left without electricity. - Kherson evacuations - Meanwhile Ukraine's SBU intelligence service said it had detained two officials of Ukrainian aircraft engine maker Motor Sich on suspicion of working with Russia. The SBU said management at the company's plant in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region -- partly controlled by Russian forces -- had colluded with Russian state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec. The suspects had supplied Russia with Ukrainian aircraft engines that were used to make and repair attack helicopters, the SBU said. In the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, which Russia claims to have annexed, pro-Moscow officials on Saturday urged residents to leave "immediately" amid a "tense situation" at the front. Kherson, the region's main city, was the first to fall to Moscow's troops and retaking it would be a major prize in Ukraine's counter-offensive. A Moscow-installed official in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, told Russian news agency Interfax on Saturday that around 25,000 people had left Kherson city to the left bank of the Dnipro River. Ukraine has denounced the removal of residents from Kherson, describing them as "deportations". bur-imm/raz/jj/lcm

  • UK gilts jump as Rishi Sunak emerges victorious in PM race

    British government bond prices rose sharply on Monday as former finance minister Rishi Sunak cruised to victory in the race to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister, removing at least one source of uncertainty for bond investors. Sunak's rivals, former prime minister Boris Johnson and cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt, dropped out of the Conservative Party leadership race on Sunday and Monday. Gilt jumped briefly on the news that Sunak, a former finance minister, had won the contest.

  • Missing Michigan family found in Wisconsin after nearly a week

    The father called police claiming to have information about the Sept. 11 attacks and showed "signs of paranoia" before the family disappeared.