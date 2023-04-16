Sacramento teacher who helped runaway teen hide for nearly two years is handed jail term

A Sacramento City Unified School District teacher pleaded to a court offer that includes jail time after a 2022 investigation found that she had harbored a missing teen for 21 months.

In October, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was charged in the disappearance of 15-year-old Michael Ramirez.

At the time, Olivares was a second-grade teacher at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School on 13th Street in South Land Park, according to authorities and the school’s website.

Ramirez ran away from home May 18, 2020, and went to Olivares’ house, where his girlfriend lived, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a Friday news release. Ramirez returned home March 11, 2022.

During that period, authorities say Olivares continuously lied to law enforcement about the whereabouts of Ramirez.

Olivares was sentenced to 364 days in jail and two years’ formal probation on charges of felony child taking and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Four years of county jail prison time will be suspended, pending successful completion of probation.