Sacramento teen arrested in Lodi teen's overdose

Feb. 23—A Sacramento woman is due to appear in the Lodi branch of San Joaquin County Superior Court Wednesday on charges related to the death of a 14-year-old.

Lodi Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that officers arrested 18-year-old Cecilia Rose Silva on suspicion of manslaughter, willful child cruelty resulting in death, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, transporting or furnishing a narcotc, and obstruction.

Police said officers responded to the report of an unresponsive 14-year-old who had possibly overdosed on Feb. 19, police said. They did not say whether the teen was a boy or girl.

The teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but passed away on Monday, police said.

Chelsea Vongehr, spokeswoman for the Lodi Unified School District, confirmed the teen was a student in the district, but could not divulge further information due to the ongoing investigation. A call to the police department was not returned Tuesday afternoon.

"This is such a horrible loss for the family and of a young life," Joyce Freeman posted on the police department's Facebook post. "I'm happy to hear an arrest has been made. I don't know if the female was a drug dealer or not but (California) needs to go after these drug dealers."

Last week, Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer noted in his weekly update that both the police and fire departments have seen an increase in calls regarding residents overdosing on fentanyl, PCP and other opioids.

Schwabauer said that on the Monday prior to his update, police and fire personnel responded to an overdose call and administered three doses of Narcan, as well as performed life-saving measures on a patient.

After regaining consciousness, the patient became extremely combative, kicking one of the firefighters in the chin, Schwabauer said.

The patient was restrained and firefighters assisted paramedics as they transported him to a local hospital.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be 50 times more potent than heroin, according to San Joaquin County Public Health Services.

Story continues

Last month, the agency said overdose deaths from fentanyl are sharply increasing in the county, with the death rate in 2021 more than 20 times higher than in 2018.

The death rate from fentanyl was 8.35 per 100,000 residents in 2021, up from .4 per 100,000 in 2018, according to county public health.

Naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, is an opioid antagonist that blocks certain receptors in a person's body to which opioids bond.

It is administered as a nasal spray, and each container of Narcan holds one dose. The spray is available without a prescription, and is available at many pharmacies, according to www.healthline.com.

Silva is being held on $460,000 bail, and was scheduled to appear in Lodi court at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.