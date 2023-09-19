Sacramento Valley faces higher wildfire risk this week. Here’s the latest forecast

Wind gusts in the Sacramento Valley are picking up this week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch for the region.

The watch goes into effect Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon. The service is warning people of gusty winds, going up to 36 mph, and low humidity. The warning stretches as far east as western Placer County.

Elevated fire weather conditions are forecast Wednesday-Thursday this week, with increased northerly winds mainly in the northern/central Sacramento Valley and adjacent terrain along the western edge. Be sure to practice fire weather safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/DbeHCFtKpO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 19, 2023

According to the announcement, the highest threat is western edge of the Valley, mainly near Interstate 5 and the northeast foothills.

“The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity,” the service stated. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

It’s also advising people to properly dispose matches and cigarettes, avoid using equipment that makes sparks and don’t park cars on dry vegetation.

Forecasts show that Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees in the capital city and Thursday will be near 83 degrees. Lows are in the mid-50s. Temperatures are expected to steadily drop into the weekend with highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday around 80 degrees.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.