Sacramento woman accused of stealing $2,500 in Stanley cups from Roseville retailers

The craze over coveted Stanley cups turned into alleged theft after a 23-year-old Sacramento woman was accused of swiping 65 Stanley Cups — worth $2,500, police said — from multiple Roseville retailer.

Delany Garcia-Lopez pleaded not guilty Friday to felony grand theft and two misdemeanors of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to court records. Her bail was suspended under a provision of the penal code in which the court believed money that could be used to post bail could have been obtained illegally.

Roseville police officers were called Wednesday to the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road after retail workers saw a woman wheel out a shopping cart filled with Stanley cups without paying for them, police said.

Garcia-Lopez was pulled over as she tried to enter Highway 65 from Galleria Boulevard, police said. Officers said they found 65 Stanley-branded insulated tumblers, allegedly taken from multiple businesses.

Lt. Chris Ciampa, a spokesman for the Roseville Police Department, said Dick’s Sporting Goods was one of the businesses where the thefts allegedly occurred.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits,” the Roseville Police Department said.

Garcia-Lopez is due back in court Wednesday.