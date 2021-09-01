Sacramento woman arrested for grand theft

Sep. 1—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office arrested a Sacramento woman on Monday for grand theft from a vehicle in Plumas Lake, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Trenay Woods, 27, was found in possession of a cell phone and keys belonging to a theft victim from Plumas Lake. The alleged victim reported that personal property had been stolen from their vehicle on Aptos Creek Court on Monday morning. A neighbor's surveillance camera footage provided a suspect vehicle description to investigating deputies. The vehicle from the footage was located later in the day approaching Hard Rock Casino. At around 12:30 p.m., deputies conducted a stop on the vehicle driven by Woods and took her into custody, according to the release.

As of late Tuesday, Woods remained in Yuba County Jail on $20,000 bail.