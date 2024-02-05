Sacramento woman dies in crash after Ford SUV leaves Highway 99 and overturns, CHP says

A woman died early Sunday after she lost control of her sport utility vehicle, which went off Highway 99 in south Sacramento and up an embankment before it overturned, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The single-vehicle fatal crash was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Highway 99 just north of 47th Avenue in the Lemon Hill section of unincorporated Sacramento County.

The 40-year-old Sacramento woman was driving a white 2010 Ford SUV north on the highway, the CHP South Sacramento office announced Monday in a news release.

The CHP did not know in which lane and at what speed the SUV was traveling when the driver lost control. The CHP said the SUV went off the highway and up the embankment before overturning.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and suffered major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is expected to release her name after her family has been notified.

There were no passengers in the SUV, and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash. The CHP said it was unknown whether if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. It was raining and the road was wet at the time, officers said.

She was the second Sacramento County woman who was not wearing a seat belt and had died in a single-vehicle crash that morning. The CHP said a 48-year-old Herald woman was a rear-seat passenger who suffered fatal injuries in a crash shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday along New Hope Road near the small town of Thornton.