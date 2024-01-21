Sacramento woman steals $2500 worth of Stanley cups in Roseville, police say

(FOX4.COM) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of Stanley cups from a retail store in Roseville.

On Jan. 17, Roseville Police Officers responded to a retail store on the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road for a theft incident. Staff reportedly saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them. They said the suspect refused to stop for the store employees and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise.

Roseville PD said the woman’s vehicle was spotted as it entered Highway 65 from Galleria Boulevard and she was subsequently pulled over. A search of her vehicle led to the discovery of 65 Stanley products valued at nearly $2500, according to the police.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits,” Roseville Police said. “The Roseville Police Department remains committed to stopping retail theft.”

Upscale clothing store to close Roseville Galleria location in January

The 23-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested under suspicion of grand theft.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.