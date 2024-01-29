Sacramento's Bark Purdy is headed to the Puppy Bowl
Bark Purdy, a Sacramento SPCA dog who was recently adopted, is headed to the big game, the Puppy Bowl.
Bark Purdy, a Sacramento SPCA dog who was recently adopted, is headed to the big game, the Puppy Bowl.
The two QBs were dealing early in Sunday's game.
Lamar Jackson showed off another skill on Sunday.
Tim Lester will replace Brian Ferentz, who was fired last season after the Hawkeyes’ offense became one of the worst in the country.
Ground Control Audio's UwU Virtual Pet buffer is a Tamagotchi in a guitar pedal that encourages you to practice to keep it healthy.
Colt Keith is the Tigers' No. 2 overall prospect.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
The world wants to build more nuclear power plants as a way to solve the climate crisis. One problem: Uranium, used to power those plants, is in short supply.
X-rays reportedly didn't show any damage to Julius Randle's shoulder.
Also on mega markdown: a beloved cordless Inse vac for over $250 off, an HP laptop for under $200, real white gold-plated jewelry for less than $200, and more.
These are the best mpg cars that run just on gas. You won't find any hybrids or EVs in this list, and many are quite affordable.
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
The Lions are one step from their first Super Bowl appearance.
The Erae II takes the customizable MPE playing surface of the original and adds a more robust interface and tons of connectivity options.
The fan-made racing game Bloodborne Kart was set to be released on January 31, but Lilith Walther, the developer behind the project, says the team will have to make some changes after hearing from Sony. It'll lose the Bloodborne branding, among other things.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by more than 15,000 five-star fans.
Here's what to know about eating snow, ordering a Double Big Mac and more.
With a healthy dose of heart and whimsy, the Sundance documentary Seeking Mavis Beacon follows two young Black women who are devoted to finding the original model for Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing.
Rivian planning 'worldwide product launch' at its retail HQ in Laguna Beach on March 7, expected to be for the smaller R2 SUV that hits the market in 2026.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the Grand Slam final.