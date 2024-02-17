Sacred Mysteries: Beneath the flesh and bones of baptism

An analogy teased out by the great 4th-century African, St Augustine, might seem far-fetched. He likened the creation of Eve, from the side of the sleeping Adam, to the creation of the Church, the bride of Christ: “Adam sleeps so that Eve may be formed; Christ dies for the Church to be formed. Eve was formed from the side of the sleeping Adam; from the side of Christ who died on the cross, struck by the lance, flow the sacraments with which the Church is formed.”

It was a familiar concept in the early centuries of the Church that Jesus was the new Adam. The present Pope returned to the figurative parallels in a letter in 2022: “Just as from the side of the first Adam, after causing a deep sleep to descend upon him, God took Eve, so from the side of the new Adam, asleep in the sleep of death, the new Eve, the Church, is born.”

Adam had not found “an help meet” among the creatures of Eden, but on beholding Eve, he says: “This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh.” Similarly, Pope Francis suggests, Christ says of the Church when he beholds her: “This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh,” for that is what Christians are, “having believed the Word and having entered into the water of Baptism”.

The terms of this argument are very physical: bones, blood, water. They are sacramental in the sense of material things bearing an underlying significance. The remarks are quoted in a new document I’d expected to find pettifogging: a “Note” from the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith “On the validity of the sacraments”, with a Latin name Gestis Verbisque (Deeds and Words).

Its aim is to point out that defects in the matter or form of the seven sacraments could make them inoperative, invalid. An example it picks up was perpetrated in Brisbane, as I mentioned here in 2014, where someone was baptised “in the name of the Creator”. It is simple enough for anyone (man, woman, child, Christian, Jew or Hindu) to baptise a child validly by meaning to do what the Church intends and saying, “I baptise you in the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” – while the candidate is dunked or has water poured on his head.

The Vatican’s Note calls water the matter and the words the form of the sacrament. The 39 Articles of the Church of England recognise two sacraments of the Gospel: baptism and the Lord’s Supper. The short Catechism that Anglicans used to learn before being confirmed calls a sacrament “An outward and visible sign of an inward and spiritual grace given unto us, ordained by Christ himself.”

The Note repeats the teaching of the Second Vatican Council’s Dogmatic Constitution on the Church that the Church itself as “a sacrament, that is, a sign and instrument of intimate union with God and of the unity of the whole human race”.

The minister of a sacrament does not have to have a theory of how the sacrament works. But it seems that some priests have been riffing on the prescribed words with disastrous consequences. Gestis Verbisque doesn’t say so, but in 2020 a man in Detroit discovered – by watching a video – that his own baptism was invalid, because the minister had said: “We baptise”. So his subsequent ordination as a priest was likewise invalid and most of the sacraments he’d since performed.

In Phoenix, Arizona, a priest had been using “We” for 26 years, rendering thousands of baptisms he’d performed invalid. The diocese of Phoenix had to post instructions on its website so that people arrange to be baptised properly.