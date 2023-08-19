Sacred Mysteries: The saintly failure whom Goya admired

Before he began the series of Black Paintings on the walls of the House of the Deaf Man on the outskirts of Madrid, where he lived in solitude from 1819, Goya sent back 6,000 reals of the 8,000 he had received as an advance for two pictures. One was of Christ’s Agony in the Garden of Olives.

The second was of The Last Communion of St Joseph Calasanz, and in the note that he sent with the money, he said it was a gift for his “countryman”.

Both had been born in Aragon, Goya in 1746 at Fuendetodos, not near anywhere much, but 25 miles south of Zaragoza, and Calasanz in 1557 at Peralta de la Sal, even less near anywhere much, but 20 miles east of Barbastro. We can suppose that Goya was educated at one of the Pious Schools run by the Piarists (or in Spanish Escolapios), a religious congregation founded in a pioneering spirit for the free schooling of the poor by Calasanz.

Like all his paintings I think, even the lightest, Goya’s Last Communion of St Joseph Calasanz has something ghastly about it. The setting is blackness. The 90-year-old kneels to receive Holy Communion. His mouth is slack and his face has been described as moribund.

Goya is certainly a great painter, but I am not sure what part the mysteries of religion played in his vision of humanity. He would have applauded Calasanz’s humane approach to learning: his insistence that the vernacular as well as Latin should figure in classes, his preference for avoiding punishment.

From 1591, when he was 34, Calasanz worked in Rome. In 1598 the Tiber flooded and he manfully tried to help the thousands of homeless poor whose houses had been destroyed. From 1600 the project of Pious Schools occupied him. Soon he had 1,000 poor children to look after.

Calasanz’s positive attitude brought him enemies. He had admitted Jewish children to his schools. He sympathised with Galileo, and later provided him with a secretary when he lost his sight. At one stage, Calasanz had to help the Inquisition with their inquiries.

Calasanz’s own career ended in failure. A priest called Stefano Cherubini, in charge of a Piarist school in Naples, was appointed canonical visitor to the congregation. He was also said to have been guilty of sexual crimes with schoolboys.

In Catholic Spanish society of the 17th century, this was strongly disapproved of, unlike, say, in the interwar years in England when the middle classes seemed to take it for granted that some schoolmasters were pederasts, as Evelyn Waugh described in Decline and Fall (1928), written as a comedy, if a black one.

Anyway, through family and institutional influence Cherubini managed to take over the whole Piarist congregation, and Calasanz, in his eighties, was pushed aside. The congregation was left divided and the Pope settled things in 1646 by suppressing it. Before he died in 1648 Calasanz quoted Job from the Bible: “The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.”

Calasanz was not to know that eight years after his death, the Piarists would be restored. He himself was canonised in 1767. In the Spanish Civil War the five Piarist priests from his home town were taken away and shot, even the most aged. In 2004, Calasanz was blamed for covering up child abuse, but I’m not sure the case was made, though many leapt to take it for granted. He is commemorated as a saint next Friday.

