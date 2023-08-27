‘Service and Sacrifice’: Boston Police honor fallen officer who died in the line of duty in 1989

On a Sunday patrol shift in August 1989, Boston Police Officer Louis Metaxas was searching for a burglary suspect in South Boston.

The 41-year-old Metaxas, a Vietnam veteran, fell from a rooftop during his search of the area of 55 Old Colony Ave., and died, police said.

On Sunday, the 34th anniversary of his death, Boston Police paid tribute to Metaxas, who died in the line of duty.

Metaxas had served with Boston Police for nine years at the time of his death. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Boston Police Officer Louis Metaxas died in the line of duty on Sunday, Aug. 27, 1989, after falling from a rooftop while searching for a burglary suspect.

In Boston, a Hero Sign has been placed in his honor on Old Colony Avenue in District C-6 in South Boston.

“The sign is to forever honor the memory of a man who gave his life in service to his city,” Boston Police said in a statement on Sunday. “If you ever find yourself in the area and you happen to see his Hero Sign, kindly take a moment to honor and acknowledge the service and sacrifice of a brave man who died protecting and serving his city.”

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Louis H. Metaxas Who Died in the Line of Duty 34 years Ago Today https://t.co/8V0TdCiYuR pic.twitter.com/7vaaAPzITG — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 27, 2023

Metaxas was laid to rest at the Arms Cemetery in Shelburne Falls. He left behind his mother and sister at the time of his death.

His name is located at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C. on Panel 61, West Line 3.

His name is also forever engraved on the Hero Wall at Boston Police Headquarters and the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial at the State House in Boston.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW