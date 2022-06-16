SacRT is hiring at nearly $40 an hour for some jobs. Here’s how to apply

Sacramento Regional Transit is looking to fill several part-time and full-time positions and is paying hourly wages as high as $37 an hour for bus drivers, maintenance and facility personnel and security.

In response to an uptick in ridership, SacRT is pushing for more employees — offering signing bonuses, paid training, help with securing permits and commercial driver licenses, according to its website.

The two-day in-person hiring event, which kicked of Tuesday, returns Wednesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the auditorium of the SacRT Administration Building in midtown Sacramento.

A job with SacRT comes with a range of benefits outside of standard healthcare, vacation and paid holidays including transit passes, education reimbursement, discounted theme park tickets and more. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

SacRT will offer free bus and light rail rides to the hiring event at 1400 29th St. when riders show the “free ride flyer.”

Apply online before the event with a valid I.D, Department of Motor Vehicles driver’s record and employment, residential and conviction history.

“Although there are certain recreational activities now legal in the state of California, if you’re not able to pass a pre-employment drug screening, you will not be considered for these positions,” SacRT states on its website.

Sift through the jobs SacRT is looking to fill, available on its website:

Sacramento Regional Transit open positions

BUS DRIVERS

Those interested in becoming bus drivers could walk away with a “conditional” same-day offer as long as they pass a drug screen, reference check, background check and a physical. Here’s what to bring to the hiring event to be considered for employment, according to Sacramento Regional Transit:

Valid ID

Social Security Number (don’t have to have a physical copy)

Valid email address

Employment history including companies, addresses, contacts and date of employment

Residential history including addresses and dates of residence

DMV Driver Record (request it online)

Conviction history

Here’s what bus driver jobs the agency is looking to fill:

FULL-TIME MAINTENANCE PERSONNEL

FULL-TIME FACILITIES PERSONNEL

POLICE SERVICES

If you can’t make the SacRT hiring event, you can still apply online.

