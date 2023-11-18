SacRT providing free rides for Small Business Saturday

(FOX40.COM) — In an effort to encourage shopping at local businesses, the Sacramento Regional Transit District is offering free rides for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.

The agency is providing free rides on its bus, light rail and SacRT Go paratransit services. For those who are riding the paratransit services, SacRT said reservations must be made in advance.

According to SacRT, the agency offers 82 bus routes within a 440-square mile service area and operates 53 light rail stations that accumulate to 43 miles.

The SacRT Go paratransit service are typically for individuals who are unable to use the agency’s bus and light rail systems due to a disabling condition. To ride the paratransit service, riders must apply to use the service and make an advance reservation.

Other efforts to promote shopping small and local in Sacramento include the return of the city’s Shop 916 gift card program.

Gift cards could be used citywide at participating local businesses, which range from restaurants to boutique shops. The program was launched in December 2021 to help local businesses that were affected by the pandemic.

On Nov. 15, the Midtown Association installed 37 banners along J Street to promote shopping at local businesses. The banners will be up through the end of December.

One of the banners’ designs says “shop small” and highlights Small Business Saturday. The other design showcases the “12 Days of Midtown,” a festive effort throughout the area that takes place from Dec. 1 to 12.

The banners begin on J and 20th streets and move east on J Street toward 27th Street.

