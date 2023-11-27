Sacto By Night owner died in double shooting outside south Sacramento nightclub, sheriff says

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the owner of a popular south Sacramento nightclub was among two victims killed after alleged gang members fired into a crowd Sunday outside the establishment.

Sheriff’s deputies went to Sacto By Night lounge, 7121 Governors Circle, after getting a call at 1:45 a.m. of a shooting in the unincorporated Parkway neighborhood. The two men who died at the scene have not yet been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators said in a later update that a group of alleged gang members at the club refused to leave when it closed. Social media posts show the bar was celebrating Hmong New Year on Saturday night with a 20% off on all bottle services.

Employees eventually got every patron out of the club, but a fight erupted, a news release said.

At least one purported gang member fired shots killing two people, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses reported the suspect fled in a white vehicle. The California Highway Patrol found a vehicle matching the description and detained the people inside, the news release said. Firearms were found in the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released the suspect’s names and said deputies would do so when charges have been filed. It’s also unclear how the other three occupants of the vehicle were involved.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tipsters who divulge information leading to an arrest may get a $1,000 reward and can remain anonymous.

Anonymous information can be left by calling 916-874-8477.