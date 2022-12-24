'It's sad around here': Thieves rob Christmas decorations from Taft's Historic Fort

Dec. 24—A roaring fire casts a soft glow over Christmas lights twinkling in evergreen trees bedecked with cherished ornaments collected over decades. Wreaths hanging on doors prove the home brims with holiday spirit.

These cozy sights fill local homes today on Christmas Eve.

Except there's a place in Kern County where that's not the case. And that's because thieves stole Christmas decorations from Taft's Historic Fort, a place of historic significance in Kern County.

"Everything was kind of trashed," The Fort's executive director, Edith Lauren, said about the stolen decorations.

Lauren drove her usual route to get to work Nov. 18, as she's done for 24 years. After arriving at The Fort, she noticed doors ajar on two shipping containers, one filled with decorations and another storing educational materials.

She was walking over to shut the doors when an unexpected sight greeted her. Artificial pine needles and shattered ornaments littered the ground outside one of the containers. Large metal locks securing the doors were neatly sliced through.

A fence leading outside was ripped apart where it appeared someone dragged 12 trees into an awaiting car, she said.

"I was really sad because (the decorations) had a lot of memories," Lauren added.

Police were called to the scene and began their investigation. Officer Robert Gomes of the Taft Police Department told The Californian there are no leads or suspects in the case.

"Why they took those (decorations) ... is a great question," Gomes said of the head-scratching crime.

The decorations aren't worth a lot and it would be easy to find a suspect in Taft's small town if they decorated their house with 12 trees, he added.