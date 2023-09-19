Sad confirmation: Human remains found last month are those of missing mom, age 25

WEIRSDALE — Law enforcement officials have confirmed that human remains found last month in a rural portion of the county are those of the missing Crystalyn Mobley.

Marion County Sheriff's Office and a family member of the victim said officials from the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news.

No one had seen or heard from the 25-year-old mother of three since October 2022. Her family reported her missing. Then, in mid-August, some people changing a tire in the 12000 block of East County Road 42 saw the body and notified sheriff's deputies.

Crystalyn Katherine Mobley and her children

Mobley's cousin told a Star-Banner reporter that the news, though expected, was very hard for her and the rest of the family, especially Mobley's children, to hear.

"It's still hard," said Aimee Pait-Strickland.

Both Pait-Strickland and sheriff's office officials said there's no information on the cause or manner of death.

Strickland said a memorial service for Mobley is scheduled for Oct. 15.

The area where Mobley's remains were discovered is in the general area Mobley went missing, Strickland said. It also was the last spot where Mobley's phone pinged.

Living in Summerfield, Mobley was last seen on Oct. 16, 2022. The woman's vehicle, an older model Buick LaSabre, was found abandoned in the Weirsdale Post Office parking lot the next day. She apparently ran out of gas.

Crystalyn Katherine Mobley's Buick LaSabre

Aside from family and friends, Mobley leaves behind three children: two boys, ages 3 and 2, and a girl age 5.

Remains: Police ID remains found in woods

The Medical Examiner's Office, along with the University of Florida C.A. Pound Human Identification Lab, are working on the case.

