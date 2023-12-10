'Sad day for our community': At least 6 dead as tornadoes rampage through Middle Tennessee

Cars flipped on I-65. Shoppers hunkered down in store basements.

Trees buckled. Homes were ripped apart. Power failed. Roofs were blown off buildings. There were reports of first responders attempting to rescue people trapped in their homes.

The Big Play game center roof collapsed in Hendersonville.

Tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon and evening, killing at least six people, including at least one was a child in Montgomery and Davidson counties and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

A storm front approaches downtown Nashville which spawned at least one tornado north of the city Saturday evening, Nov. 9, 2023.

“This is a sad day for our community," Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said. "We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes. This community pulls together like no other and we will be here until the end.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell urged people to help their neighbors.

"Tonight, Nashville joins other communities across Middle Tennessee grieving loss of life from deadly tornadoes," he said. "As we continue to take stock of the devastation, please keep our neighbors in your thoughts and prayers. Be safe and look after one another."

A possible tornado caused several explosions, and church steeples toppled. Heavy rain also caused flooding in Davidson County.

A car is buried under rubble on Main Street after a tornado hit Hendersonville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Severe weather swooped across portions of the state with ugly tentacles stretching through Clarksville, Springfield and Madison in Nashville and smashing into Hendersonville.

The streets of Hendersonville were pitch black with rows of demolished business and downed power lines on Main Street. Traffic remained backed up for miles well into Saturday night as workers cleared power lines from the streets.

Hendersonville police were handling calls from people trapped in structures on West Main Street. TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center was running on emergency power as storm victims arrived for treatment.

Michael Henderson, an employee at The Outpost Armory on Main Street in Hendersonville, was working when he heard the warning siren.

“We swept as many people as we could inside and the took cover in the basement,” he said. “It was quiet and then it hit. It sounded just like a freight train coming through.”

A tornado damaged Big Play Entertainment Center at 460 W. Main Street in Hendersonville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

The impact blew out the gun shop’s front windows and shattered the glass display cases. Parts of the roof had caved in.

“It’s major damage,” Henderson said.

Henderson is originally from Southern California and said this was his first tornado.

"I'm used to earthquakes," he said.

In Clarksville, Vincent Welshman was driving home to his wife and kids when he heard the tornado sirens sound off near his mom's house just a few blocks away.

Emergency crews gather in Clarksville after a tornado reportedly touched down Saturday evening.

A low howl quickly turned into what "sounded like a train going down some train tracks," he wrote in a message to The Tennessean.

The sky rapidly grew dark — so dark he could not see the tornado.

When the storm lifted, the Garrettsburg Estates neighborhood was shattered.

"My home was not damaged, thank God, but my neighbors and friends were not so lucky," he wrote. "...The message I want to send is to just never take these emergency bulletins lightly that pop up on our phones."

Mosaic Church is offering food and shelter. Sunday services are canceled and the doors are open to anyone who needs a place to go.

In North Clarksville, Pisgah Elementary School was set up as an emergency shelter.

There were reports of a demolished apartment complex in Springfield. A jewelry story there was flattened.

A Springfield officer directing traffic said he believed a tornado had touched down in the area of Kroger on the south side of the city. Damage to the Valvoline at the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Blackpatch Drive was visible from the road, but only because of the emergency lights.

Further back, Kroger was shrouded in darkness, and authorities weren’t letting anyone get close enough to see the extent of the damages.

Kelly Puente, Cassandra Stephenson, Nicole Young, Evan Mealins, Vivian Jones, Andy Humbles, Kirsten Fiscus and Craig Shoup contributed this report.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee tornadoes: At least 6 dead; 'Sad day for our community'