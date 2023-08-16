‘What a sad day!’ This downtown Boise restaurant abruptly closed. It lasted 5 months

When Alchemist Plant Pub opened in March, there was a palpable buzz about the latest vegan concept in downtown Boise.

In the future, any buzz will be mostly caffeine-generated.

Alchemist abruptly closed as a vegan restaurant and bar at 620 W. Idaho St. The announcement was made to the public last Friday on its Instagram page, where Alchemist also shared a planned reincarnation.

“Unfortunately, with rising food costs, labor expenses, coupled with many challenges within the economy, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our doors. We will be transitioning this location into another Alchemist Cafe location in the near future.”

Alchemist Coffee operates cafes at five other Treasure Valley locations: three in Boise and two in Eagle. In addition to java-based drinks, the hangouts serve cocktails, beer and wine.

Alchemist founder and co-owner Kris Price said he hopes to reopen the downtown Boise location within a month or so.

“I want to catch the patio season and back to school,” he explained in a text message.

Alchemist Plant Pub’s demise leaves two other all-vegan operations in downtown Boise: High Note Cafe, 225 N. 5th St., and Frondescence, 103 N. 10th St.

Commenters on Alchemist’s Instagram page expressed disappointment in the closure.

“What a sad day!” wrote one. “I loved everything I tried the few times I was able to go. Hoping you can keep some plant-based options on the menu.”

“Such sad news!” said another. “The food was amazing and all the staff were so kind. I look forward to hearing more about your next steps.”