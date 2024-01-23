Sad New Development in 2017 Case of French Officers Brutally Assaulting Black Man

Théodore Luhaka arrives for the assault trial near Paris in January.



Théodore Luhaka arrives for the assault trial near Paris in January.

The three French police officers who were convicted of “voluntary violence” toward youth worker Théodore Luhaka back in 2017 have all received suspended prison sentences. Luhaka sustained unspeakably horrific injuries during the failed identity check, including ones to his rectum after being assaulted with a police baton.

The victim—a African youth worker who was just 22 years old at the time—filed a lawsuit that stated the officers brutally assaulted him during an identity check in February 2017 in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a suburb northeast of Paris known for its sizable immigrant population.

Read more

Even though Luhaka suffered a four-inch gash to his large intestine, the judge ruled that the injury could not be considered a permanent disability. However, medical documents from 2019 stated that he would need lifelong treatment for his injuries.

“We need a police that protects us, not police officers like these who employ gratuitous violence,” he stated in court last week. Luhaka’s attorney, Antoine Vey, stated to the press: “It’s a decision ... that we take as a victory.” He also recognized that “Theo was a victim and nothing justifies that he was beaten.” Luhaka did not talk but said he would feel relieved in the cops were convicted.

Despite the conviction, Luhaka has not received justice. What he experienced was traumatic and inexplicably inhumane violence for being Black—something that police have normalized on a international scale.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.