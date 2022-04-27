‘Sad and disheartening’: Police investigating deadly day time shooting near Roxbury school

Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting in broad daylight near a Roxbury school on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Wyoming Street and Wabeno Street at approximately 11:40 a.m.

On arrival, a man in his 50′s was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Trotter Elementary School was put on lockdown. There was no threat to the school during the incident, but the school remains in safe mode at this time.

“It’s sad and disheartening to arrive on scene and look across the street at a school and see a bunch of kids in safe mode peering out the window, wondering what’s going on,” Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said. “These sorts of matters require more than just a police response, more than just a response from this office, we need a response from the community and our citizens.”

No arrests have been made at this time. Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit.

The investigation remains ongoing.

