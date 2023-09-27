Sad end to search for SC woman who was missing for more than a month, sheriff says

The month-long search for a missing South Carolina woman ended Monday when her body was discovered along a highway, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains found near U.S. 301 were identified as 54-year-old Turbeville resident Stacy Michele Burgess, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release.

On Monday, deputies responded to call on U.S. 301, not far from the intersection with Brewington Road, according to the release. That’s in the Gable area, near Interstate 95.

At the scene, deputies learned a road mowing crew working in the area had discovered human skeletal remains in a ditch along the road, the sheriff’s office said.

Both the sheriff’s office and the Clarendon County Coroner’s Office examined the remains and determined it was a woman, according to the release.

Investigators were able to identify the body as Burgess through items collected from the scene, that included a pocketbook and papers, the sheriff’s office said.

From evidence at the scene, investigators determined Burgess had been struck by a vehicle while walking along U.S. 301, according to the release.

Information about when the collision happened was not available.

Burgess’ family filed a missing person report that said she was last seen by them after she left the Hampton Inn in Manning on Aug. 23, and she had not been heard from since, the sheriff’s office said. The hotel is about 10 miles from where Burgess’ body was discovered.

TheSouth Carolina Highway Patrol is leading an investigation into the fatal collision.

There was no word about a driver or type of vehicle that might have been involved in the crash.

Through Monday, 725 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 13 people have died in Clarendon County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 15 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.