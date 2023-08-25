‘We are so sad’: Kansas City restaurant closing after nearly a decade in business

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at 8380 N. Booth Ave in Kansas City’s Northland will close permanently Sunday.

“Unfortunately, after careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult business decision to close our Kansas City North restaurant, effective August 28,” a representative announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We continually evaluate the performance of all our restaurants, and, unfortunately, sometimes, we have to close a location.”

The specific reason was unclear. Cheddar’s is a part of Darden Restaurants, which owns other chains including the Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse. Darden spokesperson Kristin Colville did not respond to a request for comment.

“We never really got a straight answer why we’re closing, to be honest with you,” an employee working Friday told The Star.

“We are so sad to say goodbye to the wonderful servers, managers and hostesses we came to know over the years,” one customer wrote on Facebook. “We just hope someone sees the opportunity to continue to use this beautiful building for a restaurant in the near future and save our booth.”

The location near Liberty opened in 2014, serving dishes like chicken fried steak, broccoli cheese casserole and chicken pecan salad.

Two other Kansas City area Cheddar’s remain open: 11865 W. 95th St. in Overland Park and 4675 South Bass Pro Drive in Independence.