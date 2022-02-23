'A sad, sad chapter in Fall River politics': Local reaction to Jasiel Correia's sentence

FALL RIVER — Witnesses in the federal corruption case against Jasiel Correia and others with ties to city politics said they hope the former mayor’s sentencing to six years in prison brings the sordid history of his time in the city closer to an end.

“It’s a sad, sad chapter in Fall River politics. I guess it’s almost over,” said Mayor Paul Coogan. “You feel for the family, you feel for everyone. But if you do things like that, I guess that’s where it ends up.”

Correia was sentenced on Tuesday to six years in prison and three years of supervised release. He faces other penalties including having to pay restitution of a yet-to-be-decided amount and restrictions on his finances.

Federal prosecutors had sought 11 years of prison time for Correia, while his defense team argued for three.

“I think the sentence was fair,” said Joseph Macy, who served as corporation counsel for Fall River while Correia was mayor. ““I don’t think (the judge) was swayed by the prosecution or the defense in particular.”

Joe Macy was first appointed corporation counsel under then-Mayor Sam Sutter, but he continued in the role under then-Mayor Jasiel Correia.

Former Fall River Mayor Sam Sutter, who Correia unseated in the 2014 election, said Correia could have gotten a much longer sentence based on the scale of his corruption.

“Jasiel should consider himself very lucky,” he said.

At a mayoral debate in 2015, Correia told voters he would spend their money wisely.

Sutter also decried the damage Correia did to the city’s reputation, saying potential business opportunities passed Fall River by after news broke that Correia was being investigated.

“He hurt the city, he hurt the city’s reputation and he hurt the pride that school children are supposed to have in their city,” he said.

The day before handing down his sentence, Judge Douglas P. Woodlock overturned eight of Correia’s 21 convictions, throwing out the ones for wire and tax fraud counts related to misuse of funds intended for Correia’s tech startup, SnoOwl.

­­­Other key players in the trial said they’re not anxious to see the convictions reinstated.

“No matter what the sentence is, it’s not going to change any of our lives,” said Carl Garcia, a Fall River businessman who invested in SnoOwl. “It is what it is.”

Garcia pointed out that the sentencing took place on the same day as Fall River’s preliminary election for the next mayor.

“Let’s not talk about the past. Let’s talk about the future,” he said.

Nick Bernier, a former co-principal of SnoOwl, also said he hopes that the discarded convictions are not added back on, and that Correia does not face state charges for fraud because the federal charges were thrown out. Another trial would do nothing to help the city or the investors Correia defrauded, he said.

“I hope this is it. I hope there's some finality,” he said. “Enough’s enough.”

