‘It’s sad and it’s scary’: Seattle police search for Capitol Hill rape suspect

The Seattle Police Department is searching for a man it says raped a 59-year-old woman Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Police said they responded to reports of a sexual assault near East Barbara Bailey Way and Broadway.

“It’s sad and it’s scary,” said Amelia Casciola, who lives in the area. Seattle police said that a witness called 911 and that’s what scared the suspect off. Police are still trying to find the man.

SPD said the suspect is a six foot tall Black man who is clean shaven with a medium build. If you have any information, call SPD.

According to Seattle police, rape cases in the city have been on the rise for the last couple of years. In 2021 there were 270 reported rapes. In 2022 that number increased to 280 and so far in 2023 that number is at 74.