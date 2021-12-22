‘Saddening’: A Florida deputy faked COVID and took sick days from coworkers, cops say

While people worry about contracting and dying from COVID, one Florida deputy lied about having it and even tried to profit off of the illness.

According to a Facebook post from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, former detective Trent Kellee Freeman faked having severe COVID and ended up fired, then ultimately arrested last Wednesday.

The sheriff’s release says Freeman had been out on medical leave, claiming to have a severe case of coronavirus in the fall.

An investigation began when the agency noticed some irregularities in Freeman’s medical filings; it requested Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate.

“Agents discovered that Freeman filed multiple sets of fraudulent Family Medical Leave Act paperwork, forging the signatures of area doctors to support her false claims of extensive hospitalization for severe COVID-19 and other medical issues,” said the post.

The probe ultimately found that Freeman was indeed not sick, but employed full time elsewhere in the private sector. While working in the non law-enforcement position, the 38 year old “solicited and received hundreds of donated sick leave hours from her colleagues,” defrauding GCSO of approximately $3,727. She was terminated Oct. 15, reports WCJB.com.

“We believe in accountability at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, which is why we brought this case to FDLE,” said Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz in a press conference. “No matter the circumstances or situation, we will strive to make sure our employees do the right thing at all times. This is an unfortunate situation, but this in no way represents the men and women as a whole who work at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Bronson woman, who turned herself into authorities pursuant to an FDLE warrant, was charged with two counts of uttering a forged instrument and one count of scheme to defraud.

Freeman was booked into the Levy County Jail on a $50,000 bond; the case is being prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Eighth Judicial Circuit.

“Obviously, I’ve seen law enforcement officers get in trouble, to this magnitude of what she did and how she took advantage of the goodness of her fellow employees is saddening,” Schultz said, adding the agency is seeking restitution.