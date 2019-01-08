Here it is: The saddest chicken

Chloe Bryan

Every so often, Twitter gathers for one of its most powerful bonding experiences: making fun of gross food. On Monday, users gathered to mock this chicken, which is the worst-looking chicken we have ever seen.

This chicken, which is not only completely unseasoned but seems to have never touched butter, garlic, or marinade of any kind, was tweeted by @corihealy. Crucially, though, it was not her chicken — it belonged to her boyfriend's roommate.

Enough people were horrified that the sad chicken eventually became a Twitter Moment. He didn't even use cooking oil! How is he gonna clean the baking sheet? (We assume he has not done it yet.)

May none of us ever see a pan of meat so disturbing again.

