Here it is: The saddest chicken

Every so often, Twitter gathers for one of its most powerful bonding experiences: making fun of gross food. On Monday, users gathered to mock this chicken, which is the worst-looking chicken we have ever seen.

This chicken, which is not only completely unseasoned but seems to have never touched butter, garlic, or marinade of any kind, was tweeted by @corihealy. Crucially, though, it was not her chicken — it belonged to her boyfriend's roommate.

Y’all wanna get upset by the lack of seasoning on my boyfriends roommates chicken with me pic.twitter.com/R72oHmAf3G — Anustart (@corihealey) January 8, 2019

SEE ALSO: A 'Simpsons' writer created an awards show for fast food

Enough people were horrified that the sad chicken eventually became a Twitter Moment. He didn't even use cooking oil! How is he gonna clean the baking sheet? (We assume he has not done it yet.)

I’m almost impressed that it looks both cooked AND raw somehow — A Gritless Bitch (@KhoiTus) January 8, 2019

I’m convinced that’s just clay and this is some sort of sick joke — Puig szn and Jaylen Brown for league MVP🔴☘️ (@alexsnewname) January 8, 2019

That chicken’s ring tone is “Sweet Caroline” — JD Cannon (@JamaulCannon) January 8, 2019

No seasoning, no sauce, not even any butter. This is a crime against poultry. — Tariq Moustapha (@TheTariqM) January 8, 2019

Vegans Meat eaters

🤝

This bird died in vain https://t.co/86r0D8UNxs



— kuribucha (@Shower_Capy) January 8, 2019

May none of us ever see a pan of meat so disturbing again.