Saddle Brook Police Chief Kugler wants a rematch against Bergen County Sheriff Cureton

BERGEN COUNTY — Saddle Brook Republican Police Chief Robert Kugler is looking for a rematch against incumbent Democrat Anthony Cureton for the county's sheriff job, but first he needs to get his party's nomination.

Kugler lost to Cureton in 2021 by fewer than 17,000 votes as he fought against corruption charges that were later thrown out by a judge. Kugler, at the time, accused then-Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, a Democrat, of interfering in the election as a way to help Cureton win.

Amid the 2021 race for county sheriff, Grewal announced that Kugler allegedly had ordered illegal police escorts for processions leaving his private business, a family-owned funeral home in Saddle Brook.

Saddle Brook Chief of Police Robert Kugler shown during an Editorial Board meeting at The Record on Oct. 22, 2018.

At that time, Saddle Brook officials suspended Kugler and the county prosecutor took over the Police Department.

In 2021, three months after his suspension, the county Prosecutor's Office released a scathing report that said the township's Police Department was understaffed, poorly led and using outdated equipment and policies. The report blamed Kugler and said his “absence and inattention” created a leadership void that caused problems in the department of about three dozen officers.

In 2022, almost a year after he lost to Cureton, a state judge dismissed the corruption charges against Kugler. The 56-page decision issued by state Superior Court Judge Marilyn C. Clark said the township ordinance the chief was said to have violated did not apply to funeral processions, as state investigators alleged.

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton speaks during a press conference to extend benefits for Korean American veterans at Fort Lee VFW Post on Wednesday February 19, 2020.

Clark also said prosecutors left out key pieces of information favorable to Kugler when they made their case to the grand jury. The grand jury's indictment led the state attorney general to charge Kugler with conspiracy, misconduct and corruption of public resources in March 2021.

However, before Kugler can have his rematch, he must beat other Bergen County Republicans who are also looking for the sheriff nomination, including recently retired Bergen County Sheriff Capt. Michael Devine and former Lyndhurst Board of Education member Christopher Musto.

Devine retired from law enforcement after 29 years and from the United States Marine Corps. He also served as the director of the Bergen County Police Academy from 2007 to 2017.

The Bergen County Republicans will hold a convention on March 19 to determine who will receive the party's support. After the Bergen Republicans select a candidate, others may file to run in the June primary election by the March 25 deadline.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen County sheriff race 2024 could be Kubler, Cureton rematch