Saddle up! ‘Yellowstone’ to film in this small North Texas town this week

“Yellowstone” may take place in Montana, but the popular TV western will be in North Texas this week to film.

The Kevin Costner-starring show aired the premiere of season 5 Sunday on the Paramount Network. While fans at home caught the show’s first two two-episode, the show’s stars walked the red carpet at a Fort Worth Stockyards premiere party.

Venus Mayor James L. Burgess announced that the small Texas town would host “Yellowstone” cast and crew on Tuesday. Venus is located about 32 miles south of Fort Worth, between Alvarado and Midlothian.

“Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus,” Burgess posted in The Venus Express Facebook group. “Yellowstone will be filming in Venus Tuesday November 15th. Traffic will be blocked at selected times. It is suggested to avoid driving in the downtown area. Please consider alternative routes.”

It’s unclear what scenes are being filmed in Venus, but Burgess said they would be set up in the town square all day Tuesday. Who knows, maybe the small town of 5,700 will get a glimpse of Costner and his TV family.

Speaking to WFAA, Burgess said he was notified that Paramount Network was scouting filming locations for the show and that Venus was chosen for a shoot. The mayor added that the Venus town square can pass for a town in Montana, citing the city’s historic buildings.

The Venus scene involves a podium, stage and a gaggle of around 150 extras, Burgess said. That shouldn’t be a problem though, with Burgess telling WFFA that about 500 people have already signed up to be extras on the show.

Along with the town square, several storefronts in downtown Venus have been given Montana-appropriate face lifts for the shoot.

“Yellowstone” airs on the Paramount Network at 7 p.m. on Sunday’s.