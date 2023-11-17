saddleback opens $10 million housing facility for employees

TechCrunch

End-to-end encrypted (E2EE) messaging app Signal has put out an interesting overview of the costs required to develop and maintain its pro-privacy systems which shield user data from tracking by default. The blog post, penned by Signal president Meredith Whittaker and developer Joshua Lund, reveals it's currently spends around $14 million per year on infrastructure to run the private messaging service; and a further $19 million per year on staff costs -- making a total of circa $33 million to keep the lights on and its "many millions" of users' messages safe from unintended eyes. It also projects the cost of running its service will rise to around $50 million by 2025.