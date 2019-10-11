Saddleridge fire is 'zero' contained as more than 100,000 people evacuate near Los Angeles

A wildfire whipped by the treacherous Santa Ana winds jumped two freeways northwest of Los Angeles overnight Friday, consuming 4,700 acres, damaging at least 25 homes and forcing the evacuation of more than 100,000 people, authorities said.

"This is a very dynamic fire," Los Angeles Fire chief Ralph Terrazas told reporters Friday, warning that the fire — dubbed the Saddleridge fire —was devouring 800 acres an hour. The blaze erupted late Thursday along the northern tier of the San Fernando Valley.

Terrazas said the fire, as of Friday morning, was "zero" contained. The most immediate task, he said, was to use helicopters and "super scooper," water-carrying, fixed-wing aircraft to establish some fire lines and stop it from spreading.

The chief said some 1,000 area firefighters were battling the fire and had been ordered to stay on the scene during the ordeal, instead of returning home at night.

"Nobody is going home right away," he said. "This event is going to take a few days."

Los Angeles police chief Michel Moore said the evacuation orders covered 23,000 residences, or around 100,000 people.

He urged residences to evacuate the areas immediately when ordered. The chief said people "fighting the fire with garden hoses" only endanger themselves and first responders who are trying to clear the area.

Power outages: PG&E apologizes for not being 'adequately prepared'

He said one person, a man in his 50s who had been speaking with first responders at the time, had died of a cardiac arrest since the fire broke out.

Authorities said the blaze started as a brush fire in Sylmar, the northernmost neighborhood of Los Angeles, and quickly spread, driven by the hot, dry Santa Ana winds that sweep down from the deserts and across coastal Southern California.

Several homes were set ablaze in the Granada Hills, and the Los Angeles fire department said an "unknown number" of homes were at risk.

in the Santa Susana Mountains near Porter Ranch, a Los Angeles neighborhood, the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility was evacuated and surrounded by firefighters and engines from both LA county and city departments fighting fires "in and around" the facility, a SoCal Gas update said.

A red flag warning was in effect in Southern California through Friday evening, with winds expected to reach as high as 60 mph and some gusts hitting 70 mph in the mountains.

The fire forced the closing of numerous roadways, including the 210 Freeway and the 5 Freeway.

Southern California Edison, worried that its equipment could spark more fires, shut down power to about 20,000 people in the area and warned that thousands more could lose electricity as the fire grows.

California Gov. Newsom: 'Greed' and 'mismangement' led to widespread power cuts

Earlier, a separate fire on Thursday swept through a mobile home park, destroying 74 structures and damaging 16 others in Calimesa in Riverside County, about 70 miles east of Los Angeles, officials said.

One person who couldn’t be immediately located was Don Turner’s 89-year-old mother.

Lois Arvickson called her son from her cellphone to say she was evacuating shortly after the blaze was reported in the small city of Calimesa, Turner said while with family members at an evacuation center.