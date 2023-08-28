Sadger sentenced in 2022 fatal crash

Branch County Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady sentenced Dylan Sadger, 19, to nine months in jail and two years probation Monday for the traffic death of Laurie Bradley, 58, of Bath.

Sadger is eligible for work release.

Sadger pleaded no contest to reckless driving causing serious impairment in the May 20, 2022, crash at Sikorski and Gilead Lake roads in Bethel Township.

Defense attorney Ryan Bucklin asked for no jail for Dylan Sadger after a no contest plea in the May 20, 2022 fatal crash when he faced Circuit Judge Bill O'Grady Monday.

Laurie Bradley died at the scene. The crash also left her husband, Todd Bradley, in the hospital for weeks with no memory of the events.

Michigan State Police said Sadger’s SUV was eastbound on Sikorski Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. The SUV struck Bradley’s southbound pickup truck broadside in the passenger’s door, sending both vehicles into the east-side ditch.

Todd Bradley suffered brain injuries and broken bones and needed extensive rehabilitation.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien told the court Todd Bradley nearly died. The couple were driving south to a graduation party with other family members behind them.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien objected to any suspended jail sentence.

“Luckily, one of his family members was a paramedic able to give Todd some treatment until the ambulance got there, in roughly half hour to 45 minutes,” Stempien said.

The prosecutor said, “He would probably have died too if he had not been taken from the wreckage.”

After losing his wife of 37 years, Bradley told the prosecutor he did not want Sadger to go to prison.

“Mr. Bradley, I think, for all the circumstances, is one of the most graceful victims I’ve ever worked with," the prosecutor said.

Sadger said he thinks about the Bradley family every day.

“I realized saying I’m sorry doesn’t even scratch the surface for what I took and what I owe you. I do apologize from the bottom of my heart and would do anything to take it back," Sadger said.

Members of Sadger’s family sat behind him in the courtroom.

Defense attorney Ryan Bucklin said, “I know he’s extremely remorseful.”

Bucklin requested a suspended sentence for the Quincy graduate, now in trade school and employed.

Stempien objected and the judge agreed.

The prosecutor said Sadger did not need rehabilitation but said there needed to be punishment and deterrence to others.

Family member placed a memorial to Laurie Bradley at Gilead Lake and Sikorski roads where she died in a traffic crash May 20, 2022.

Society thinks it's unfair someone “should have to pay for the things that they’ve done. I think that’s what is wrong with our society. We continuously see things avalanche into more disobedience and this behavior because we aren’t held accountable for our actions," the prosecutor said.

“Laws are created to curtail behavior,” O’Grady said. He noted these traffic death and serious injury cases were misdemeanors until the legislature elevated them to 15-year felonies in 2010.

“The driver does not have a malicious intent to actually harm an individual. Instead, there’s either reckless behavior, careless behavior, or a violation of a motor vehicle,” O’Grady explained.

The judge told Sadger, “this is just a bump in the road over your life. You have to remember that in the end, you can pick up all the pieces and you can essentially start over.”

The two Bronson teens in Sadger’s SUV were treated at ProMedica Hospital in Coldwater.

Sadger was in a coma for two days.

