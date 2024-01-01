Sadiq Khan accused of ‘ego trip’ after New Year’s Eve fireworks display

The message was also beamed into the night sky using multi-coloured drones

London’s New Year’s Eve firework display has been described as an “ego trip” for Sadiq Khan after a message referencing the capital’s mayor introduced the display.

Sunday night’s display, organised by Mr Khan and themed to celebrate the capital’s diversity, began with a 20-second message that said: “The Mayor of London presents.”

The message was beamed into the night sky using multi-coloured drones, and political rivals accused Mr Khan of making the 13-minute display, funded by the British taxpayer, about himself.

Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate for the London mayoral election, told The Telegraph: “The New Year’s fireworks celebration belongs to the people, not Sadiq Khan.

“The only things he has presented in his eight years as mayor is soaring crime and an unfair Ulez expansion tax that targets the poorest. We cannot have another four years of this man and his ego making life worse for Londoners. In May, I will deliver a better and brighter future for our city.”

Matthew Goodwin-Freeman, a Conservative councillor for Hatch End, in north-west London, said: “They’re OUR fireworks, Mr Mayor, not yours. Talk about an ego trip.”

Howard Cox, Reform UK’s mayoral candidate, said the New Year’s Eve spectacle “should not be a platform for a political agenda from such a despised mayor”.

When the display began, another message was beamed into the sky saying “London: a place for everyone”, before a narrator read the Shakespeare quote: “What is the city but the people,” adding: “Welcome to London”.

The voiceover, heard by television viewers as well as those along the South Bank who were viewing the display live, featured multiple different languages and said it was time to “look back at 2023”.

But the only moments from the year selected were King Charles’s Coronation, the 75th birthday of the NHS, the ten-year anniversary of same-sex marriage being legalised in England and Wales and the 75th anniversary of the arrival of Empire Windrush.

While it claimed to mark “key milestones from 2023”, the display did not mention Britain’s support for Ukraine or Israel in respective wars or the Lionesses reaching the World Cup final.

A quote from the King was also played, in which he said: “Our society is woven from diverse threads, comprising stories of remarkable courage and sacrifice, determination and strength – though drawn from different parts of the world, they collectively enrich the fabric of our national life”.

City Hall said the display was the “Mayor’s biggest ever” and had “delivered a message of unity to the world and shown that London is for everyone”. A spokesman said: “The Mayor is proud to have sent a message of unity, showing why London is the greatest city in the world.”

But in an interview with Sky before the fireworks began, Mr Khan was asked about soaring rates of knife crime in London under his leadership.

Presenter Mark Austin asked him: “On social media, you said: ‘As the sun sets on 2023, I’m humbled by the things we’ve achieved together’ ... knife crime is rising at the fastest rate in five years, knifepoint robbery is rising by more than a third – where is the achievement in that?”

Mr Khan said there had been a reduction in knife injuries among under-25s and homicides under his mayoralty, but he was “not complacent at all” and was focused on a “public health approach”.